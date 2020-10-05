George Edward "Eddie" Collins



Morganfield - George Edward "Eddie Collins, age 80 of Morganfield passed away Sunday 10/4/2020 at Signature Healthcare in Newburgh, IN. He was born Feb 17, 1940 to Joseph Edgar and Ruth Edith (Beaven) Collins. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield. Eddie was the retired owner and operator of Collins Plumbing and Heating. He was a US Air Force veteran and member of the American Legion Post #48. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ruth Ann Collins; 7 sisters and 4 brothers. Survivors include daughter Susan Duncan and husband Paul Duncan of Boxville, KY; son Billy Joe Collins and wife Jeanie Collins of Morganfield, KY; 4 Grandchildren;5 Great Grandchildren; 2 sisters Maxine D'Elia and husband Andy D'Elia of Vero Beach, FL & Geraldine Omer of Tuscaloosa, AL. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7th at St. Ann Catholic Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6th from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Prayers will be said at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery in Morganfield, KY. with military rites. Memorial contributions can be made to John Paul II School or to the American Legion Post #48.









