George H. Besch
Charleston, IL - George H. Besch, age 74 of Charleston went to his Heavenly Home on Monday, February 17, 2020. A service to celebrate his life is planned for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Old Bethel Baptist Church, 442 Old Bethel Road in Sturgis, Kentucky. Memorial gifts may be made to Marjorie Besch to assist with final expenses or to a charity of the donor's preference that assists widows and orphans as the scriptures instruct. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
George was born January 5, 1946 in Anna, Illinois, a son of George Harry and Bonita (Hinkle) Besch. His father died before he was born and his mother married Robert Newman who was the man George knew and loved as his father.
George established Besch Consulting, Inc. and was later employed with Illinois Dept. of Transportation. George also felt the calling to enter into ministry, and it was at Old Bethel Baptist Church in Sturgis, Kentucky that he met his future wife, Marjorie Collins. It will be at the Old Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery that his earthly remains will be laid to rest.
George is survived by his wife Marjorie; a son, Robert (Sierra) Besch of Charleston and a daughter, Barbara Burleson of Ft. Worth, Texas; four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a sister; and a nephew, Eric Patton. Marjorie's large family loved George. He loved them dearly in return - so much that he established a yearly holiday, the Saturday following Labor Day that he deemed In-Law Day.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020