GEORGE H. KLAUDER, JR.
GENEVA, KENTUCKY
George H. Klauder, Jr., 87, of Geneva, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Methodist Hospital.
He was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. George was a Korean War U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from Green River Production Credit and later managed the family farm in Henderson County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George H. Klauder, Sr., and Marian Karges Klauder.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Joyce Klauder; two sons, John Klauder and his wife, Cathy, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Michael Klauder and his wife, Tracey, of Henderson, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Aaron Klauder and Cory Klauder, both of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Dillon Klauder and Macey Klauder, both of Henderson, Kentucky; and cousins.
There will be no funeral service or visitation.
Contributions may be made to a .
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on May 28, 2019