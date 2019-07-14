|
|
George Moore
Henderson, Kentucky - George Moore, 85, of Henderson, passed away Thursday July 11, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
He was born on August 12, 1933 in Magnolia, Delaware.
George retired from Whirlpool after 39 years in Management. He was a US Navy Veteran, a member of First United Methodist Church. He had a love of cars, tinkering with motors, fishing and camping. He loved children, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother Beatrice Davis, 1 brother Bobby Reynolds, son-in -law Charlie Sands, grandson Brandon Yates, 2 step-daughters Lisa Yates and Katrina McKinney.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years Shirley Moore, 3 children Connie Jo Sands of Chandler, Indiana, Angela Sutton (Jackie) of Xenia, Ohio, Terri Lou Fulkerson of Henderson, 1 sister Doris Glascow of Lincoln, Delaware, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Rev. James Wofford and Rev. Cindy Green will officiate.
Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday 5-8PM and Tuesday 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Neil Sands, Jacob Buckalew, Justin Buckalew, Tucker Cook, Eric Yates, Damion Wilson and Zander Wilson. Honorary pallbearer will be Robert Yates.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice or First United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on July 14, 2019