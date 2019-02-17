|
George W. Pullam, Jr.
Henderson, KY
George William Pullum, Jr., 70, of Henderson, passed away February 14, 2019 at home.
He was born March 4, 1948 in Henderson to the late George William, Sr. and Opal (Frambrough) Pullum. He owned and operated George's Custom Paints, working as a custom painter. He retired after 30 years as a laborer for Local #561.
George was a member of Gospel Light Baptist and was a lover of life. He enjoyed showing cars and drag racing. He loved his family and his dogs and cats and enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Regenia Wright and Shirley Crawford and one brother, Charles Pullum, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Pullum; one son, Keith Pullum (Erica) of Henderson; one brother, James "Tony" Pullum of Lewisport, KY; three grandchildren, Brittany Pullum (Jon Carter), Jude Andrick and William Rigdon; two great-grandchildren, Sydni Spainhoward and Jaxon Carter; and six furbabies, Bubby, Honey, Roxie, Brookie, Spook and Mally.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home of Henderson with Pastor Alan Ramsey officiating. Visitation will be Monday, February 18 from 4 - 8 p.m. and Tuesday, February 19 from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to New Hope Animal Rescue Center, LLC, 526 Atkinson Street, Henderson, KY 42420.
Online condolences may be left at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 17, 2019