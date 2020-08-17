1/1
George Stanley Jr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Stanley, Jr

Henderson - George Calvin Stanley Jr 72, of Henderson, KY passed away August 15, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on January 18, 1948 in Henderson to the late George "Jack" Stanley, Sr. and Gloria June (Sutton) Stanley.

He had worked at Cresline Plastics for 38 years in Maintenance.

George is survived by seven children; David Stanley, Traci (Marty) Byrne, Dale (Teresa) Stanley, Wendy Stanley, Gloria (D.J.) Fambrough, Crystal (Jack) Hall and Morgan Stanley; two sisters; four brothers; 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 6:00 PM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM-6:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pastor Mark Carter will officiate.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomblinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved