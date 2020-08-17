George Stanley, Jr
Henderson - George Calvin Stanley Jr 72, of Henderson, KY passed away August 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on January 18, 1948 in Henderson to the late George "Jack" Stanley, Sr. and Gloria June (Sutton) Stanley.
He had worked at Cresline Plastics for 38 years in Maintenance.
George is survived by seven children; David Stanley, Traci (Marty) Byrne, Dale (Teresa) Stanley, Wendy Stanley, Gloria (D.J.) Fambrough, Crystal (Jack) Hall and Morgan Stanley; two sisters; four brothers; 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 6:00 PM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM-6:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pastor Mark Carter will officiate.
