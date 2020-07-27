1/1
George Utley
George Utley

Slaughters - George Thomas Utley II, 64, of Slaughters, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

He was born December 3, 1955 in Henderson, the last of four children born to Clarence Matthew and Rosetta (Tompkins) Utley.

After graduating from Henderson City High in 1973 he worked in the grocery industry as both a produce manager and store manager for Winn-Dixie and Buehler's. He later worked as a die caster at Gibbs.

George is survived by his wife of 30 years: Penny (Whitsell) Utley, Daughter Stephanie Pilkerton and husband Jesse of Cloverton, CA and a grandchild, Olivia.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family would very much appreciate donations be made in George's name to the Slaughters Cemetery Fund.

Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.

Online condolences at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
(270) 835-2254
