Tapp Funeral Home
223 3Rd St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 826-2782
Henderson, KY - George Willie Brinkley, age 97, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 8:51 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice in Henderson, KY.

George was a member of Immanuel Baptist Temple for forty years and present member of Grace Point Church. He served in WWII with the 851st Aviation Engineers in the United States Army Air Force and he was a Kentucky Colonel. George was the last surviving member of the Les Smithhart Super X Cowboys; a popular television and radio program running in the 1950s. He was a talented musician who enjoyed singing in church and with a gospel group Ohio Valley Gospel Group. George loved fishing, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Willie and Lillie Brinkley, George is preceded in death by his first wife Ruth Lucille Woodard Brinkley, brother Charles Leo Brinkley, sister Patsy Vinson, grandsons Keith and Jerrod Brinkley and step-daughter Karen Brady Bryant.

He is survived by his second wife of 45 years Barbara West Brady Brinkley; daughter Evelyn Brinkley Keever (John); son George I. Brinkley (Ruth); step-son Ed Brady (Amy); 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to George's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Tapp Life Celebration Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Reverend Hal Branson officiating. Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson, KY. Burial honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
