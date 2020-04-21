Services
Gerald Lance Farris Obituary
Gerald Lance Farris

Henderson, KY - Gerald Lance Farris, 69, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.

He was born April 24, 1950, in Evansville, Indiana, and lived in several different states while growing up. Lance was a graduate of Union County High School and studied business at Western Kentucky University where he belonged to Sigma Nu Fraternity and made many lifelong friends. He was the owner of AMS, Incorporated. Lance cared and supported his son, Gerald, and enjoyed many adventures with his daughter, Kelli. He also was a member of First Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald F. Farris, who died November 20, 2017, and Emma Bernice Farris, who died January 19, 2018.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Betty "Brucie" Edwards Farris; two children, Gerald Farris and Kelli Farris; one brother, Victor Lynn Farris; one uncle, Chester Farris; nieces and nephews, including Daniel Farris and his children, Payton and Dylan Farris; and much loved cousins.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice or .

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at:

www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
