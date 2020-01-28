|
Gerald W. "Jerry" Wolfe
Henderson - Gerald Wayne "Jerry" Wolfe, 77, of Henderson, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Methodist Hospital.
Mr. Wolfe was born in Union County, KY on September 2, 1942 to the late Robert and Dorothy (Alvey) Wolfe.
He was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson. He was retired from RC Cola and was a United States Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. Mr. Wolfe loved being outside and enjoyed working in his garden and watching hummingbirds. He worked hard all his life and was a very loving father, husband and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pearl Wolfe; daughter, Contessa Holeman and husband, Joshua of Evansville; grandchildren, Vanessa Wolfe, Molly Beth Wolfe Holeman and Victoria Pearl Wolfe Holeman; five sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 29 from 3-7 p.m. and on Thursday, January 30 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour, both at the funeral home. Prayer service will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29 led by Father Gary Clark.
Burial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020