Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Geraldine Pittman
Rev. Geraldine Wood Pittman
Rev. Geraldine Wood Pittman

Henderson - Reverend Geraldine Wood Pittman, 94, of Pasadena, Texas, formerly of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Vista Continuing Care Center in Pasadena, Texas.

She was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to all who knew her. Foremost she loved God, her church, family, and friends. Geraldine was a prayer warrior and ministered most of her life in churches in Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, and Kentucky. She was a member of Dayspring Church of God of Prophecy and attended Lighthouse Outreach Church in Henderson, Kentucky, and Oak Meadows Community Worship Center in Pasadena, Texas. Geraldine enjoyed writing songs and poems and sharing God's word and her testimony.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Oscar C. Pittman, who died May 21, 1995; her parents, James and Ora Wood; one son, Jimmy Edward Pittman, who died August 1, 2010; one grandson, Richard K. "Ricky" Pittman, who died September 4, 1997; three brothers, David Wood, James Wood, and Sammy Wood.

Survivors include one son, the Reverend Tony Oscar Pittman and his wife, Faye, of Pasadena, Texas; her daughter-in-law, Marie Pittman Friedman and her husband, Dan, of Henderson, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Jim Pittman, Jr., and his wife, Sherry, of Lakeland, Florida, Christina Wolfe and her husband, Scott, of Henderson, Kentucky, Tonya Aiken and her husband, Jacque, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, and Michael Pittman and his wife, Angela, of Austin, Texas; ten great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Albert Winters will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
Published in The Gleaner on July 12, 2019
