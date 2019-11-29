|
Gerry Russell
Henderson - Gerry Russell, age 77, of Hopkinsville, KY, formerly of Henderson, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Madisonville, KY.
Gerry, a native of England, was a horse racing trainer and steeplechase jockey. He had a lengthy career in many roles in the horse racing industry in the United States and England. As a trainer, he was best known for his horses So Vague (1984 Kentucky Derby) and Kaye's Commander (3rd place 1974 Kentucky Oaks). Gerry worked as a jockey agent for R.A. "Cowboy" Jones. He was also a horse racing columnist with the Hopkinsville New Era and was a member of the United Church of God.
In addition to his parents, James and Calantha Russell, Gerry is preceded in death by his siblings Mary, Victor, Stephen, and Jim.
Gerry is survived by his present wife, Linda Russell; five children from his previous marriage Rodney, Libby, Ann, Tony, and Gordon; two sisters Ruth and Verbena of England; and three grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Gerry's Life Celebration from 2:00 until service time on Sunday at Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson, KY. The memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding at www.healingreinsky.org, Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund and www.PDJF.org, Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance at www.thoroughbredaftercare.org, and/or Old Friends Farm at www.oldfriendsequine.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019