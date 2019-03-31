|
|
|
Gladys Lou Burris
Henderson, KY
Lou Burris 68, died 3/29/19 at Select Specialty Hospital. Survivor's husband Roy Burris; 2 daughters: Brenda Banks & Martha Reeves; 1 son William Trainer; 1 step-son Tony Burris; 1 sister Edna Vaughn; 1 step-sister Sherry Upchurch; 1 step-brother Ronnie Duncan. Life Celebration will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday and again Tuesday 11 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More