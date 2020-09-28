Gladys Stephenson Cobb
Henderson, Kentucky - Gladys Stephenson Cobb, 90, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. She grew up in her beloved Audubon, in the East End of Henderson.
Her most important and favorite role in life was mother, grandmother, and aunt. Her home was always open to friends, family, and especially the friends of her children. She always put her family first. She was a member of Audubon Baptist Church as youth.
She worked at Bear Brand Hosiery Mill and Dixie Lou Frocks and was Co-owner of Audubon Market, Cobb's Pic-N-Pay, E M Cobb Oil Co, E M Cobb Farms, West KY Auto Recycling, and West Kentucky Thoroughbred Training Center. After retiring, she again entered the workforce founding Nannie's Antiques where she worked for more than 20 years.
She was an avid antique collector, gardener, and fisherman having won two Evansville Courier Fishing Tournaments.
She was proud of her hometown and proudly held the following positions representing Henderson: "Business Woman the year" in 1997, Past President of Kentucky Auto Recycling Dealers Association (also the first female to hold the office of President), Past President of Henderson Business and Professional Women's Club, and Past President of Anthoston Homemakers Club.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Evelyn Gibson Stephenson Monroe; her stepfather, Tony Monroe; her father, Aubrey Stephenson; her sister, Edith Virginia Hawkins; and her brother-in-law, Paul Edward Hawkins.
She is survived by her son, Maurice Wayne Cobb (Cindy) of Eddyville, Kentucky; her daughter, Sandra Cobb Bowen of Henderson, Kentucky. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Marcie Haynes of Henderson, Kentucky, Rob Bowen (Shawna) of Evansville, Indiana, and Chris Bowen (Amanda) of Henderson, Kentucky; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler Haynes and Maddie Haynes, both of Henderson, Kentucky, Reece Bowen, Molly Bowen, and Carson Bowen, all of Evansville, Indiana, and Curtis Bowen and Connor Bowen, both of Henderson, Kentucky; one great-great-grandson; and one niece, Janice Hawkins.
Private family burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.
We wish to thank her caregivers, Sue Blewer, Barb Lalik, and the late Betty Faulkner.
Memorial contributions may be made to SouthernCare Hospice, 12251 U.S. 41, Suite C, Evansville, Indiana 47725.
