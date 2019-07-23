|
|
Gleeda Frazier Hall
Sturgis - Gleeda Frazier Hall age 86, of Sturgis, Ky. passed away Saturday July 20, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. She was born May 4, 1933 in Whitesburg, Letcher Co., Ky to the late Dorothy Adams Frazier and Boone Frazier. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Alex L. Hall, her son Alex Scott Hall, a infant brother, and two sisters Phyllis Sturgill and Shirley Breeding.
Gleeda was a long time member of the Sturgis Church of Christ. She was a graduate of Midway College, where she was crowned May Queen. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joys were the lord, her family and her friends. She loved UK basketball, and never forgot her family and friends in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky.
Gleeda will be missed and is survived by her five daughters, Dotty( Steve) Short of Madisonville, Debbie(Jerry) Akerson of Winchester, Tn.,( Kim Hall of Gainesville, Ga.), Beth Tobye of Sturgis, Kim Tobye of Naples, Fl., and Suzy (Randy) Lovell of Henderson, 13 grandchildren David Short of Madisonville, Jeania Short(Jason Hatfield) of Marion, Heath (Lori) Lovell of Evansville, In, Wes (Monica) Lovell of Marion, Stephanie (John) Ardito of Sanford, FL, Lindsay Kohout of Astoria, Ny, Jarrod (Lorena Rivera) Kohout of San Dimas, Ca, Stacy (LaDonna White) Kohout of Anaheim, Ca, Matthew (Pam) Morris of Dahlonega, Ga, David Morris of Gainsville, Ga, Quinn(Taylor Duckwortth) Tobye of Murray, Paige Tobye of Louisville, and Leuke Lovell of Lexington, and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews including Sherie Caudill, Jackie Joseph, Mike Sturgill, Rena Powers, and Ray Hughes, and many more family members and friends that loved her and will miss her.
Funeral services will be 1pm Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, with Brother Daniel Askew will officiate. Visitation will be 4pm to 7pm Monday and 11am until service time on Tuesday. Burial will be in Pythian Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Sturgis Church of Christ, 801 N. Monroe St., Sturgis, Ky. 42459.
Special thanks to St. Anthony's Hospice, Lucy Smith King Care Center, where Gleeda was taken of with love.
Published in The Gleaner from July 23 to July 24, 2019