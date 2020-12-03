Glenda Jane Reynolds
Henderson Ky. - Glenda Jane Reynolds, 79 of Henderson passed away December 2, 2020.
Glenda was born in Bluff City Kentucky to the late Grover and Catherine (Barrett) Wilson.
She was a homemaker and member of Victory Christian Center.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband James M. Reynolds.
Glenda is Survived by her Son Glendon Reynolds; Grandson Matthew Reynolds (Natalie) and her great grandchildren Ruby and Berkley.
A private graveside will be held a later date.
Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson is handling arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com