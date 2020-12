Glenda Jane ReynoldsHenderson Ky. - Glenda Jane Reynolds, 79 of Henderson passed away December 2, 2020.Glenda was born in Bluff City Kentucky to the late Grover and Catherine (Barrett) Wilson.She was a homemaker and member of Victory Christian Center.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband James M. Reynolds.Glenda is Survived by her Son Glendon Reynolds; Grandson Matthew Reynolds (Natalie) and her great grandchildren Ruby and Berkley.A private graveside will be held a later date.Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson is handling arrangements.Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com