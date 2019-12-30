|
|
Glenda Sue Oliver
Henderson, KY - Glenda Sue Oliver, 76, of Henderson, KY, passed away December 25, 2019 and now sings with the angels in Heaven. Our entire family is in agreement when we say that Sue was one of the best people we have ever known. She occupied a very small space and imposed upon no one, however, her passing has left a big, big space to fill. She will be greatly missed by our family.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Mildred Stone and her brother, Carl Stone.
She is survived by her son, Brian Oliver; brothers, Ernest "Jim" Stone and David Stone; one sister, Darla Barrett and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 am with the memorial service to start at 1:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020