Glenn Berry
Henderson - Glenn Berry, age 62, of Henderson, KY, passed away at his home. Glenn was a member of the Local 136 Pipefitters Labor Union. He was a devoted and loving son and missed his mother terribly after her recent passing. Glenn was an outdoors-man who loved camping, fishing, and deer hunting. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR races. Having a smile on your face was good enough for him.
In addition to his parents, John and Maranda Berry, Glenn is preceded in death by his brother Charles Ray Berry. He is survived by his daughter Julie Berry of Henderson, KY; son Matthew Berry and his wife Julie of Paducah, KY, and three grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time. An announcement may be made at a later date should the family choose to host a memorial service.
Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 22, 2019