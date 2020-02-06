|
Gloria Emma O'Nan, 92, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Methodist Health.
Gloria was born in Henderson, Kentucky, on December 3, 1927.
She was a lifelong member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, where she formerly served on the Holy Name Altar Society, belonged to the Seniors Group, and was a Eucharistic Minister to the sick in hospitals. Gloria was presented the Sophia Award from the Diocese of Owensboro. She had worked as office manager for Central Soya Granary and Melvin Bellew Trucking.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Roger Jerome O'Nan, who died May 9, 2013; and her mother, Agatha Baker Henderson.
Survivors include sons, Patrick Neal O'Nan and his wife, Cindy, and Daniel Joseph O'Nan and his wife, Lisa, both of Henderson, Kentucky; five grandsons, Ryan O'Nan and his wife, Lori, Matthew O'Nan and his wife, Melanie, Joshua O'Nan and his wife, Nicole, Zachary O'Nan and his wife, Jessica, and Michael O'Nan and his wife, Rachel; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and until 9 a.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home, where prayers will be said at 5 p.m. Friday.
Contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Pat O'Nan, Danny O'Nan, Ryan O'Nan, Matthew O'Nan, Joshua O'Nan, Zachary O'Nan, and Michael O'Nan.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020