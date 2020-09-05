Gloria Jean Bushrod
Henderson, KY - Gloria Jean Bushrod "Glory" , was born July 17, 1956 in Henderson, KY to the late Velma A. Bushrod-Cabell and Robert "Doc" Cosby. The sunset of her life came peacefully on September 1, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church of Henderson where she served on the Usher Board. She was a graduate of Henderson City High School class of 1975.
After high school, she pursued many occupations from Nursing Home Patient Care to factory employment at Tyson Foods where she worked until her health prohibited her from doing so. In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by one son, Joshua Bushrod.
"Glory" leaves to honor the legacy of her life, a daughter: Shelly Bushrod-Cole (Chad); son: Keenan Price (Kelsey). She also leaves behind to cherish her memories: 6 grandchildren: De'Oshay Johnson, De'Asia Bushrod-Outlaw; Xavieria, Zion, Zoe, and Xander Cole; 1 great grandchild: Allah Johnson; 3 sisters: Lucy Hancock (Richard), Margaret Howard, Etta Holmes; 2 brothers: James Bushrod, John Bushrod; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Fernwood Cemetery with visitation there from 12:00 until service time. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com
. A mask is required and Social Distancing will be observed.