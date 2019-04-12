|
Gloria Stanley
Henderson Ky
Gloria Stanley, 88 of Henderson passed away Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Colonial Terrace in nursing home. She was born in Geneva Ky to the late Elvis and Ella Sutton.
Gloria was a member of Memorial Tabernacle in Owensboro Ky. She had worked at the Pantry Convenient Store for 17 years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband George " Jack" Stanley ; a daughter Martha Stanley; siblings George Sutton, David Sutton, Paul Sutton, Martha Sutton and Becky Rourke.
Gloria is survived by her children, George Stanley Jr., Garland Stanley, Dana Nelson, Lisa Ahmadi, Keith Stanley, James Stanley and John Stanley; her siblings Etta Triplett and Phillip Sutton; 25 grandchildren; 47 Great Grandchildren; 13 great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Saturday April 13, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Pastor John Stanley will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until services time at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date in Fernwood Cemtery.
Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 12, 2019