Corydon - Gordon Edward "Eddie" Brown, 77, of Corydon, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Brown was born in Spottsville, KY on March 8, 1942 to the late William Dorris and Ruby (Williams) Brown. Around the age of 18, Mr. Brown moved to Henderson, then moved to Kuttawa, KY for 14 years, eventually moving back to Henderson. He had worked as a supervisor at Whirlpool and loved boating, fishing and spending time at the lake.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Dewayne Langston; brother, Tommy Brown; and two infant sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Norah Anna Brown; daughters, Tamara Bridges (Donald) of Henderson and Sondra Fambrough of Robards; stepdaughters, Michelle Townsend of Henderson and Kimberley Miller (Jody) of Tennessee; brothers, Steve Brown of Henderson, Earl Brown of Tennessee and Donald Brown (Faye) of Spottsville; sisters, Diane Nellis of Henderson and G. Embrey of Poseyville, IN; 15 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Father Jojy Olickal and Deacon Paul Bachi officiating. Burial will follow at Springdale Cemetery in Sebree.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 22 from 3-7 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 23 from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Aaron Wingfield, Dylan Townsend, Greg Langston, Don Bridges, Judson Phelps and Tucker Cook.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
