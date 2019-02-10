|
|
Gordon "Bobby" Humphrey
Henderson, KY
Gordon "Bobby" Humphrey 77, of Henderson, KY passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday February 9, 2019. He was retired from Inland Container in Evansville IN after 42 years. He was of the Baptist faith and loved hunting, fishing and spending time in his hometown of Dixon, KY. His special love was spending time with his granddaughter Jourdan Donahoo-Knight. He was the son of the late Helen Marie Myers. He was preceded in death by his wife Janet Humphrey, 1 sister Mary Margaret Fuchs and his best friend/brother Johnnie Riden. Survivors include his 2 daughters Stephanie Donahoo of Henderson, KY and Melissa Woods(Toby) of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughters Jourdan Donahoo-Knight(Alex) of Owensboro, KY and Desirae Woods of Indianapolis, IN; a bonus granddaughter Alexis "Lu" Thomas of Henderson, KY; 1 nephew and extended family Jon-Jon Riden(Carolyn) of Dixon, KY; Darlene Bentley(Lane) of Henderson, KY and Annie Bentley of Henderson, KY. Funeral services will be held at 12:30pm on Monday February 11, 2019 at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Jeremy Bradford and Jon-Jon Riden will officiate the services. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Providence, KY. Friends may visit from 9am until service time at the funeral home on Monday. Pallbearers will be Stuart Downey, Lane Bentley, Jon-Jon Riden, Toby Woods, Alex Knight and Lance Duckworth. Honorary Pallbearers Bill Fambrough, Bob Bradford, Mike Downey, Bones Mullins, Eddie Stone, John Floyd, Frank Long and Chad Townsend. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St. Henderson, KY 42420. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 10, 2019