Gordon Raphael Wathen
Gordon Raphael Wathen

Old Hickory, TN. - Gordon Raphael Wathen, 84 of Old Hickory, TN, passed away on September 26, 2020. He was born on Oct 4, 1937 in Morganfield KY. He is survived by his wife of 60 yrs. Wilford "Willie" Wathen, His son Trevor (Candy) Wathen, 2 grandchildren Camille and Carter Wathen, one brother John Leonard Wathen, and 2 sisters Easie Cecil and Mickey Moore. There will be a visitation on Wed Sept 30 from 5 - 8 pm and Thurs Oct 1 from 10 - 11 am at St Stephens Catholic Community. Funeral Mass on Thurs Oct 1, 2020 at 11 am at St Stephen's. Hermitage Funeral Home 535 Shute Lane Hermitage TN 37138




Published in Union County Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
535 Shute Ln
Old Hickory, TN 37138
6158890361
