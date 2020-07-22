Gordon Sugg



Henderson - Gordan Sugg 72, of Henderson passed away July 21, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital surrounded by his loving family.



Gordan was born in Henderson to the late Henry and Lucille (McCormick) Sugg. He had worked at Whirlpool. He enjoyed BBQing and UK basketball.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Timmy Sugg.



Gordan is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Robbi Sugg; a daughter Tammy Sugg and a sister Henrietta Sugg all of Henderson.



Funeral service will be private with burial to follow in Fernwood Cemetery.



Pastor Michael Nunnelly will be officiating.



Visitation will be Friday 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store