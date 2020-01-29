|
Grace Knight
Robards, KY - Lela Grace (Deason) Knight, 90 , passed away January 26, 2020 at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson, KY.
She was born March 28, 1929 in Albany, MO to the late Walter and Maude (Parman) Deason. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Wilford Knight, two daughters; Diana Duggin and Brenda Phillips, seven brothers and sisters, Great Grandchild Dalton Phillips.
She is survived by four Grandchildren; Ray Phillips of Carlisle, KY, Patrick Phillips of Cynthiana, KY, Christi Blanchard and Jeremy Duggin both of Madisonville, KY. Great Grandchildren; Devin Phillips, Jacob Abell, Justin Abell, Landon Duggin , Lance Phillips and Emily Duggin. Great-Great Grandchild Weston Abell, nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1:00 PM, Friday January 31 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree with Mark Knight officiating. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery in Sebree.
Visitation will on Friday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ray Phillips, Patrick Phillips, Jeremy Duggin, Jeremy Abell, Justin Abell and Landon Duggin.
Online condolences may be made at tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020