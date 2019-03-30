|
|
Greg "Barney" Fisher
Smithmills Ky
Greg "Barney" Fisher 59 of Smith Mills Passed away Wednesday March 27, 2019. He was born on November 22, 1959 in Henderson to Clark and Lorene Fisher.
Greg was a member of Belleview Methodist Church and a 40-year member of the Smith Mills Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his brother Steve Fisher.
Greg is survived by his loving wife Theresa (Corbett) Fisher; his mother Lorene Fisher; one brother Bruce Fisher and his wife Melody; niece Cary Hicks and her husband David; nephew Daniel Corbett and Great nephews Fisher and Wallace Hicks.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday March 30, 2019 at Belleview Methodist Church. Pastor Steve Hale will be officiating. Burial will be in Smith Mills Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 5-8 PM at the Funeral Home and on Saturday 10:00 AM until service time at the church.
Pallbearers will be Tony Powell, Mike Utley, Robbie Duncan, Robbie Whittington, Marla Ward, Charlotte Oliver, Tim Hoskins and Gary Decker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dan Corbett, Jimmy Hester, Tommy Utley, Darrell Utley, Larry Martin, Chuck Mitchell, Martie Hite, Mike McAtee and the Smith Mills Fire Department.
Memorial contributions can be made to Belleview Methodist Church or American Muscular Dystrophy.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 30, 2019