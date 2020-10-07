Gregory Leslie
Henderson - Gregory Leslie, 59, of Henderson, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.
He was born in Henderson on October 18, 1960.
Gregory loved history and enjoyed writing poetry. He was a member of the American Legion Worsham Post 40.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Mitchell.
He is survived by his mother, Martha Mathews and husband, Jackie of Henderson; daughters, Erin Johnson and fiancé, Evan Hopgood of Henderson and Kira Leslie and fiancé, Bret Yates of Henderson; sisters, Stephanie Lucas of Henderson, Teresa Woosley and husband, Johnny of Henderson, and Jeryl Clark and husband, Randy of Illinois; brother, Jerry Mitchell, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV; twelve grandchildren, Tayler, Gaige, Lake, Drake, Evelyn, Kentley, Grae, Kinsey, Alex, Sadie, Zoey, and Jackson.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 9 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Dr. Tim Hobbs officiating.
Visitation will be from 12-4 p.m. on Friday, October 9 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
.