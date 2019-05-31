Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
For more information about
Guy Stewart
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy A. Stewart


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Guy A. Stewart Obituary
GUY A. STEWART

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY

Guy A. Stewart, age 89, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Orlando, Florida.

He was born on September 8, 1929 in Uniontown, Kentucky, to the late Arthur C. and Lillian (Walker) Stewart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Lorene (Jaques) Stewart and Wilma (Duncan) Stewart; one son, Phillip Duncan; five brothers, R.F., Paul, Orville, Junior, and Claude; and three sisters, Katherine, LeeBell, and May Evelyn.

Guy served his country for 21 years in The United States Navy where he was a machinist mate before his honorable discharge as a Senior Chief Petty Officer.

Guy was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Guy is survived by his son, Steve A. (Paula) Stewart, daughter, Diane Stewart, and son, Sonny Duncan; daughter-in-laws, Donna and Carol Duncan; his grandchildren, Brittany Stewart, Marissa Stewart, Blake Stewart, Amy McGarrh, Megan (Ricky) Hammers, Andrew (Sarah) Duncan, Zachary Duncan, Sarah (Devin) Ferguson, and Ryan (Rachael) Duncan; his great-grandchildren, Brianna, Dylan, Aldon, Henry, Riley, and Raiden; sisters, Naomi Snider and Wanda Young; nieces and nephews.

For those that had the honor of knowing Guy Stewart, it was no secret that his favorite things in life were his grandchildren, the U.S. Navy, St. Louis Cardinals and the Kentucky Wildcats. He was a member of Community Baptist Church. He volunteered a tremendous amount of time toward maintaining the church grounds and contributing to Wednesday night dinners for his church family.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Dr. Tim Hobbs will officiate. Entombment will be in Fairmont Cemetery Mausoleum with full military rites performed by American Legion Worsham Post No. 40.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, and until service time Monday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Guy's grandsons.

Honorary pallbearers will be Guy's great-grandsons.

Contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now