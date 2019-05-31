|
|
GUY A. STEWART
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY
Guy A. Stewart, age 89, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Orlando, Florida.
He was born on September 8, 1929 in Uniontown, Kentucky, to the late Arthur C. and Lillian (Walker) Stewart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Lorene (Jaques) Stewart and Wilma (Duncan) Stewart; one son, Phillip Duncan; five brothers, R.F., Paul, Orville, Junior, and Claude; and three sisters, Katherine, LeeBell, and May Evelyn.
Guy served his country for 21 years in The United States Navy where he was a machinist mate before his honorable discharge as a Senior Chief Petty Officer.
Guy was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Guy is survived by his son, Steve A. (Paula) Stewart, daughter, Diane Stewart, and son, Sonny Duncan; daughter-in-laws, Donna and Carol Duncan; his grandchildren, Brittany Stewart, Marissa Stewart, Blake Stewart, Amy McGarrh, Megan (Ricky) Hammers, Andrew (Sarah) Duncan, Zachary Duncan, Sarah (Devin) Ferguson, and Ryan (Rachael) Duncan; his great-grandchildren, Brianna, Dylan, Aldon, Henry, Riley, and Raiden; sisters, Naomi Snider and Wanda Young; nieces and nephews.
For those that had the honor of knowing Guy Stewart, it was no secret that his favorite things in life were his grandchildren, the U.S. Navy, St. Louis Cardinals and the Kentucky Wildcats. He was a member of Community Baptist Church. He volunteered a tremendous amount of time toward maintaining the church grounds and contributing to Wednesday night dinners for his church family.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Dr. Tim Hobbs will officiate. Entombment will be in Fairmont Cemetery Mausoleum with full military rites performed by American Legion Worsham Post No. 40.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, and until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Guy's grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Guy's great-grandsons.
Contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on May 31, 2019