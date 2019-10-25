|
H. RAY MANLEY
Henderson, Kentucky - H. Ray Manley, 89, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.
Ray was born in Pawnee, Oklahoma, on January 20, 1930, to the late Walter and Dessie Manley. He graduated high school in Oklahoma and immediately volunteered for the United States Marine Corps where he was accepted. The Korean War had already started, and, like so many young men, he felt he was needed and volunteered for the First Marine Corps Division, which was the first division to go to North Korea. After being wounded twice, he was sent home, but having spent so much time in the frozen 50 degrees below zero temperature, he still had some problems. Ray's plan was to stay in the Marine Corps for 30 years and then retire. He kept trying, but he was finally given an honorable discharge and sent home after 18 years of service. However, he remained a Marine at heart.
After returning home, he enrolled in college determined to achieve degree in mechanical engineering. It was hard working a fulltime job and going to school at night with a small family at that time. However, in 1974, he achieved his goal and graduated from Georgia Tech with his Mechanical Engineering degree. This career led him to many interesting places all across the United States building power plants, paper mills, and the like. In 1997, he and his family moved to Henderson, Kentucky, where he had a position building a power plant for Big Rivers in Sebree, Kentucky.
His faith in God kept him alive in the freezing 50 degrees below zero temperature in North Korea where so many of our troops froze to death from lack of sufficient clothing and from being wounded. His faith also kept him going thru college and work, and he was determined to achieve the ability to care for his family, which he had set as a goal very early in life.
Those who knew him well know that he had remained a Marine at heart and loyal to God, family, and his nation.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Anna Manley; two daughters, Teresa Liberio and Susan Romero; three stepdaughters, Stella Ledbetter, Donna Douglas, and Judith Kilburg; two stepsons, Anthony Roybal and Michael Roybal; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Jack Ross will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with full military rites performed by American Legion Worsham Post No. 40.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to New Hope Animal Rescue Center.
