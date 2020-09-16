Hardin Dallas "Rocky" Maynard
Henderson - Hardin Dallas "Rocky" Maynard, 62, passed peacefully in the early morning of September 11, 2020. Dallas was a devoted and loving husband of 34 years to his wife, Vicki. He was a proud father to his four children and loved being called Papaw to ten wonderful grandchildren.
Dallas was a well-respected and hardworking man with "the eye" to come up with unique ideas for his home and work projects. With a smile on his face and a song to share with whomever he met, he always had a way to make everything okay. His humor was infectious and always had special ways to make anyone laugh. He was known for his love of playing the guitar and singing songs, some of which were made up on the fly. If something was broken, he'd help you fix it; instead of buying something, he'd help you make it. A simple man that would go far and above to help the ones he cared about, Dallas was very well loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Dallas was preceded in death by his father Dallas Maynard, mother Marie (Tomblin) Ratcliffe, and sister Anna Jane Rucks. He is survived by his wife Vicki (Morris) Maynard Henderson, KY; son Jared and Jeremy Stewmay of San Diego, CA; daughters: Briana Ratcliffe of Henderson, KY, McKenzie and Cody Wilson of Reed, KY, and Autumn and Joshua Pruett of Lynnwood, WA; grandchildren: Billy, Seth, Laya, A'Melody, A'niya, Creed, Olivia, Oliver, Arya and Arthur; sisters Rhoda and Stephan How and Geneva and Michael Bjoralt; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to Dallas's Life Celebration from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday and again on Saturday starting at 1:00 p.m. at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend John Brumfield officiating . Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.