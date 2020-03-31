|
|
Harol Richard "Ricky" Wright
Newburgh - Harol Richard "Ricky" Wright, 75, of Newburgh, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1945 in Sturgis, KY, to the late Pete and Sally Wright.
Ricky was in the first graduating class from Union High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1965-1967 during Vietnam. Following his service, Ricky worked in the coal mines for 36 years. He was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, KY. Ricky was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting.
Ricky is survived by his wife of 51 years, Helen (McKendree) Wright; son, Craig Wright (Bart Warner); sister, Judy Buchta (Elmer); nephew, David Buchta (Anna); niece, Jennifer Doyle (Tom); and a great niece, Lily Burke.
Due the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 115 W. Washington St, Suite 1180-S, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Condolences may be made online at www.ziemerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 31 to Apr. 8, 2020