Services
Ziemer Funeral Home East
800 S HEBRON AVE
Evansville, IN 47714-4075
(812) 477-1515
Resources
More Obituaries for Harol Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harol Richard "Ricky" Wright


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harol Richard "Ricky" Wright Obituary
Harol Richard "Ricky" Wright

Newburgh - Harol Richard "Ricky" Wright, 75, of Newburgh, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1945 in Sturgis, KY, to the late Pete and Sally Wright.

Ricky was in the first graduating class from Union High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1965-1967 during Vietnam. Following his service, Ricky worked in the coal mines for 36 years. He was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, KY. Ricky was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting.

Ricky is survived by his wife of 51 years, Helen (McKendree) Wright; son, Craig Wright (Bart Warner); sister, Judy Buchta (Elmer); nephew, David Buchta (Anna); niece, Jennifer Doyle (Tom); and a great niece, Lily Burke.

Due the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, Kentucky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 115 W. Washington St, Suite 1180-S, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Condolences may be made online at www.ziemerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 31 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ziemer Funeral Home East
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -