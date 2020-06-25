Harol Richard Wright
Newburgh, IN - Harol Richard Wright, age 75 of Newburgh, In passed away at his home on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1945 in Sturgis, KY to the late Pete and Sally Wright. Ricky was in the first graduating class from Union County High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam War. Following his service, Ricky worked in the coal mines for 36 years. He was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, KY. Ricky was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Helen (McKendree) Wright; son, Craig Wright (Bart Warner); sister, Judy Buchta (Elmer); a host of nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be 1PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Rev. Victor and Samantha Hassell will officiate. The burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield with full military rites. The visitation will be 11AM until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 504 N. Main St., Sturgis, KY 42459. Online condolences can be made to www.whitsellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.