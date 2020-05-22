Services
Harold Glenn Pullum Sr.

Harold Glenn Pullum Sr. Obituary
Harold Glenn Pullum, Sr.

Robards - Harold G. Pullum, Sr, of Robards, KY was born on October 18, 1943 in Little Dixie, KY. He attended Corydon School and Henderson County High School. Harold worked at the Poole Milling Company for 23 ½ years until it shut down. He then went to work for Thompson Tool International in Henderson, KY until December 2014. Harold met the love of his life Kathie and married her on October 2, 1982. He loved his family, his church family, and friends. Harold was a very giving and kind man to others. He attended Robards Baptist Church.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Margaret Pullum; two grandsons Harold G. Pullum III, and Terry Edward Littlepage; brother George Pullum, Sr.; and sister Louise Shelton.

Harold is survived by his wife of 38 ½ years, Kathie Hoskins Pullum; two sons Kevin M. Littlepage and Harold G. Pullum, Jr. and his wife Lindsay; two brothers David Pullum of Plymouth, OH and Arthur Pullum, Jr. and his wife Pat of Hawesville, KY; two sisters Elizabeth Gafford and Bonnie Carmen, both of Henderson KY and five grandchildren. He was the youngest boy of seven children.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Harold's life at his Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Robards Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Shockley and Bro Jeff Hesley officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from May 22 to May 31, 2020
