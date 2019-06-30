Harold Ray Cummings



Henderson - Harold Ray Cummings, age 62, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 8:23 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.



Harold retired from Gibbs Die Casting after working 38 years. He was a Christian and enjoyed spending his time outdoors, arrowhead and rock hunting. He was very generous with his time and possessions. Harold was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved life and cherished his family.



Harold was preceded in death by his parents Samuel L. Cummings, Sr., and Lillie Cummings and his brother J.R. Cardwell.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years Evelyn Cummings of Henderson, KY; 2 sons Harold Cummings, Jr. and his wife Amanda of Henderson, KY and Darrell A. Cummings of Henderson, KY; 4 brothers: Walter Lee Cummings, Sam Cummings, Jr., John Doyle Robertson, Darrell Cummings and his daughters Katie and Erin Cummings; 2 grandchildren Aaron Lane and Haleigh Beck, and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to Harold's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 and again on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Ken Heintzelman officiating. Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson, KY.



Expressions of sympathy may take form of contribution to the Gathering Place, 1817 N. Elm St., Henderson, KY 42420 and the Jefferson Elementary School Playground Fund, 315 Jackson St., Henderson, KY 42420.



Published in The Gleaner on June 30, 2019