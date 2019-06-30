Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Ray Cummings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Ray Cummings Obituary
Harold Ray Cummings

Henderson - Harold Ray Cummings, age 62, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 8:23 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Harold retired from Gibbs Die Casting after working 38 years. He was a Christian and enjoyed spending his time outdoors, arrowhead and rock hunting. He was very generous with his time and possessions. Harold was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved life and cherished his family.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents Samuel L. Cummings, Sr., and Lillie Cummings and his brother J.R. Cardwell.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years Evelyn Cummings of Henderson, KY; 2 sons Harold Cummings, Jr. and his wife Amanda of Henderson, KY and Darrell A. Cummings of Henderson, KY; 4 brothers: Walter Lee Cummings, Sam Cummings, Jr., John Doyle Robertson, Darrell Cummings and his daughters Katie and Erin Cummings; 2 grandchildren Aaron Lane and Haleigh Beck, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Harold's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 and again on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Ken Heintzelman officiating. Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take form of contribution to the Gathering Place, 1817 N. Elm St., Henderson, KY 42420 and the Jefferson Elementary School Playground Fund, 315 Jackson St., Henderson, KY 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now