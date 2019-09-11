|
Harold Thomas
Waverly - Harold Thomas age 84 of Waverly, KY died Tuesday 9/3/2019 at his residence in Waverly. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church & Knights of Columbus. He was a retired owner & operator of Thomas & Thomas Feed & Vet Supply and Thomas & Thomas Trucking. He is preceded in death by his parents Herman & Antha Bullock Thomas, a son Leslie Thomas, 3 brothers Larry, David Earl, & Paul R. Thomas. A sister Lib Diaz. Survivors include: His loving wife of 60 years Kathy Thomas of Waverly, KY; 1 daughter Carla & Todd Patterson of Morganfield, KY; son Jimmy & Sandy Thomas of Morganfield, KY; 7 Grandchildren Meghan, Chris, Jake, Nathan, Ryan, Alyssa, Jama; 8 great - grandchildren; brother Herman Thomas of Henderson, KY; Sister Ruth Walz of Morganfield, KY. Funeral is 10AM Friday 9/6/19 at the St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield, KY. Fr. Freddie Byrd will officiate. Visitation 4PM - 8PM on Thursday and 8AM until service time on Friday. Rosary will be at 7PM. Burial at St. Ann Cemetery in Morganfield. Memorial contributions can be made St. Ann Catholic Church, John Paul II School, & St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 11, 2019