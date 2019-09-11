Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
For more information about
Harold Thomas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Thomas Obituary
Harold Thomas

Waverly - Harold Thomas age 84 of Waverly, KY died Tuesday 9/3/2019 at his residence in Waverly. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church & Knights of Columbus. He was a retired owner & operator of Thomas & Thomas Feed & Vet Supply and Thomas & Thomas Trucking. He is preceded in death by his parents Herman & Antha Bullock Thomas, a son Leslie Thomas, 3 brothers Larry, David Earl, & Paul R. Thomas. A sister Lib Diaz. Survivors include: His loving wife of 60 years Kathy Thomas of Waverly, KY; 1 daughter Carla & Todd Patterson of Morganfield, KY; son Jimmy & Sandy Thomas of Morganfield, KY; 7 Grandchildren Meghan, Chris, Jake, Nathan, Ryan, Alyssa, Jama; 8 great - grandchildren; brother Herman Thomas of Henderson, KY; Sister Ruth Walz of Morganfield, KY. Funeral is 10AM Friday 9/6/19 at the St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield, KY. Fr. Freddie Byrd will officiate. Visitation 4PM - 8PM on Thursday and 8AM until service time on Friday. Rosary will be at 7PM. Burial at St. Ann Cemetery in Morganfield. Memorial contributions can be made St. Ann Catholic Church, John Paul II School, & St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now