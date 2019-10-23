Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet McGahey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet McGahey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet McGahey Obituary
Harriet McGahey

Henderson - Harriet McGahey, age 86, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 2:09 p.m. October 22, 2019 at Methodist Hospital.

Harriet was a strong independent woman. She worked in the accounting field after graduating from Murray State University. Harriet was an avid sports fan; cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and the UK Wildcats and knowing the players and their stats was easy for her. Harriet was a loyal member of the Methodist church for many years at Southern Heights Methodist Church in Louisville and locally at First United Methodist Church of Henderson for more than 15 years. Harriet loved her pets and her dog, "Oliver" was precious to her. Some of Harriet's many talents included piano playing and quilting.

Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Harold McGahey and sons, Carl and Charles McGahey.

Harriet is survived by her son, Don McGahey and his wife Mary of Shepherdsville, KY; sister, Jane Park and her husband Bob of Henderson, KY; brother, Carl Goins, Jr. and his wife Jackie of Miami, FL; grandson, Anthony Adams of Shepherdsville, KY.

Relatives and friends are invited to Harriet's Life Celebration from 11:00 a.m. until service time Friday, October 25, 2019 at Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Slaughters Cemetery in Slaughters, KY.

Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.