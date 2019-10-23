|
|
Harriet McGahey
Henderson - Harriet McGahey, age 86, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 2:09 p.m. October 22, 2019 at Methodist Hospital.
Harriet was a strong independent woman. She worked in the accounting field after graduating from Murray State University. Harriet was an avid sports fan; cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and the UK Wildcats and knowing the players and their stats was easy for her. Harriet was a loyal member of the Methodist church for many years at Southern Heights Methodist Church in Louisville and locally at First United Methodist Church of Henderson for more than 15 years. Harriet loved her pets and her dog, "Oliver" was precious to her. Some of Harriet's many talents included piano playing and quilting.
Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Harold McGahey and sons, Carl and Charles McGahey.
Harriet is survived by her son, Don McGahey and his wife Mary of Shepherdsville, KY; sister, Jane Park and her husband Bob of Henderson, KY; brother, Carl Goins, Jr. and his wife Jackie of Miami, FL; grandson, Anthony Adams of Shepherdsville, KY.
Relatives and friends are invited to Harriet's Life Celebration from 11:00 a.m. until service time Friday, October 25, 2019 at Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Slaughters Cemetery in Slaughters, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019