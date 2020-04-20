|
|
Harry Benjamin "Benjie" Critser, III
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Harry Benjamin "Benjie" Critser, III, 61, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away peacefully April 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born September 9, 1958, in Henderson, Kentucky, to Harry Benjamin Critser, II, and Marlene Mae Forvilly Critser.
Survivors include two sons, Harrison Curby Critser and Robert Chase Critser, both of Henderson, Kentucky.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Henderson County.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020