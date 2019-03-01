Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
Harry Allen Haynes

Henderson, KY

Harry Allen Haynes, age 86, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home.

Harry was the youngest of three children born to Harry J. and Virginia Haynes. He was born August 20, 1932 and was a lifelong resident of Henderson County. He grew up in Hebbardsville and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church since the age of 16. Most recently he attended Hyland Baptist Church. Harry loved his west highland white terrier, Harley.

In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his wife Donna in 2015, sister Louise Griffin, brother Johnny Haynes, the mother that raised him Annabelle Haynes, and his two nephews Jerry and Doug Smithhart.

Harry is survived by his three nephews: Terry Haynes and his wife Jane, Keith Haynes and his wife Becky all of Henderson, KY, Gary Haynes and his wife Sandra of Ocala, FL; Donna and Harry's longtime friend Veda Gower of Henderson, KY; and several great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Harry's Life Celebration from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday and again on Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Kenny Kidd officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 1, 2019
