Harry S. "Barney" Utley, Jr.
Smith Mills, KY
Harry S. "Barney" Utley Jr., (Lt. Col. U.S.A.F., Retired) passed away on May 7, 2019 at age 97. He was born in Smith Mills, KY on May 25, 1921. He was the last living sibling in the family of Harry S, and Mary Bush Lilly Utley. Preceding him in death were his parents; his son, Jeffrey Scott Utley; his brothers, Herbert Lilly and Henry "Cab" Utley; his sisters, Mary Bell U. Richards, Ina Thelma Fitzgerald, Emily Kathryn "Dixie" Hunt, and Dorothy "Pete" U. Ford; his nephews, Oscar "Skip" Martin and Eddie Hunt; and niece, Ann Logan Utley.
Barney is survived by his daughters, Cathy U. Costelle (Ken) and Janis U. Graham; step-grandchildren, Leah K. McMillen (Matt) and Jason M. Costelle; step-great grandchild, Gavin M. McMillen; nieces, Mary Ann McClure Blackwell, Jean Sydnor Marilyn Durham Kingston (Duane), Peggy Flynn, Melinda "Linnie" Pfingston (Darrel), and Mary Hollis "Holly" Bohannon (David), and other great nieces and nephews.
Barney served in the Army Air Corp's 15th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron and later as a Fighter Pilot over Germany and France during WWII, flying 42 missions in his favorite aircraft, the P-51 "Mustang". After Germany surrendered, he flew surveillance missions around the Japanese Islands as part of the Occupation Forces. After retiring from active duty, he remained in the Air Force Reserves for many years before retiring as Lt. Colonel.
Returning to Henderson, KY in 1947, he resumed working at the Henderson Post Office until he retired as Assistant Postmaster in September 1977. Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Ann Martin who loved Uncle Barney and helped with overseeing his care in Henderson.
Visitation will be held at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel on Friday, May 10th from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM with the funeral to follow thereafter. Barney will be buried at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Barney's name to: The Episcopal Church Home, 7504 Westport Rd. Louisville, KY 40222 (Phone: 502-736-7800) or The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 ( or Phone: 800-272-3900)
Published in The Gleaner on May 9, 2019