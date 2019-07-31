Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
1922 - 2019
Hattie Jeralene Obituary
Hattie Jeralene Dixon

Henderson - Hattie Jeralene Dixon, 96, of Henderson, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson.

Mrs. Dixon was born on December 31, 1922 in Trigg County to the late Seth and Ella (Allen) Thomas.

She was employed with Seven Up for 17 years and RC Cola for 13 years. She was a life-long quilter and created numerous treasures for family and friends. She was a member of Spottsville Methodist Church in Spottsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Harlan Hayden Dixon, two sisters, three brothers and one great grandchild.

She is survived by her two sons, Dorris Dixon (Marti) of Bethalto, IL and Jerry Dixon (Karen) of Canton, GA; three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and a nephew/brother, Buddy Kirby of Peoria, IL.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 1 at 1 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Chester Smith officiating.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 31 from 5-8 p.m. and on Thursday, August 1 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., both at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on July 31, 2019
