Hattie O'Nan



Morganfield - Hattie Kavanaugh O'Nan, age 87 of Morganfield, KY passed away at the home of her daughter in Jasper, AL Monday 11/9/2020. She was born March 23, 1933 in Henderson County, KY to Ed and Lucille Kavanaugh. Hattie was a devoted housewife for many years and then worked as a dental assistant for several years. She was preceded in death by her husband Herschel O'Nan; sister Rebecca; 2 brothers John & Raymond Kavanaugh. Survivors include 5 daughters Treesa Collins & Husband Woody of Jasper, AL, Tressie Toms of Morganfield, KY, Jennie Smock & Husband Paul of Morganfield, Mary Jane Hayes & Husband Terry of Madisonville, KY, Jean Watson & Husband Stephen of Morganfield, KY; 8 GrandchildrenBrian Toms, Paul Louis Smock, Mary Margaret Harbin, Zack Hayes, Josh Smock, Clay Watson, Ann Marie Hayes, Alyssa Watson; 5 great grandchildren Dakota Smock, Evy Toms, Audrey Toms, Elizabeth Hayes, Eli Hayes; 2 sisters Midge Utley & Sug Bennett both of Henderson, KY; 1 brother Ed Kavanaugh of Eddyville, KY. Funeral service will be 12:00 PM Friday 11/13/2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield KY. Fr. Pat Bittel will officiate. Visitation will be 9:30 AM until service time Friday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Waverly, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Comfort Care Hospice of Jasper, 319 19th Street W, Jasper, AL 35504 or JP II Catholic School in Morganfield.









