Hattie Sue Tapp Walker
La Grange, KY, formerly of Zion, KY - Sue Walker, formerly of Zion, Kentucky, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at her daughter's home in La Grange, Kentucky, where she lived. Sue was 85.
Sue owned Beauty Haven and worked as a beautician for 35 years until retiring. She enjoyed working the voter polls with her husband, volunteering with friends from Zion Baptist Church at Henderson Methodist Hospital, and making sandwiches every week for Highpoint Charities in La Grange. She was a Kentucky Colonel. She was a past member of Zion Baptist Church until she moved to La Grange where she became a member of Southeast Christian Church. She loved the Kentucky Wildcats and enjoyed going to many UK basketball games with her husband and good friends, Lawrence and Linda Wilkerson.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Arnold Clay Walker, Sr., who died in 2008; her parents, Carl and Mary Jo Tapp; one brother, Louis Tapp; and two sisters, Ann Newman and Martha Duckworth.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Roberts, from Oldham County, Kentucky, and her husband, Jerry, and their children, Paxton and her fiancé, Hunter Stephan, from Washington, D.C., and Payton from Louisville, Kentucky; her son, Clay, and his daughter, Samantha Hadley, from Bloomington, Indiana, and her husband, Jason, and Clay's stepson, Joey Polen, from South Carolina and his wife, Amy, and their children, Allie and Maddie; her son, Chad Walker of Henderson, Kentucky, and his wife, Melissa, and their children, Jake, from Lexington, Kentucky, and Marley Jo of Henderson, Kentucky; and a sister, Marilyn, and her husband, Danny Fritts of Henderson, Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at noon Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Dr. Marcus Daly will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hosparus Health in Louisville, Kentucky, or St. Anthony's Hospice in Henderson, Kentucky.
Pallbearers will be Paxton Roberts, Payton Roberts, Jake Walker, Marley Jo Walker, Hunter Stephan, and Joey Polen.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 1, 2019