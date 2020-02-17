Services
Hazel Book

Hazel Book

Hazel Book Obituary
Hazel Book

Henderson, KY - Hazel M. Book, 97, of Henderson, KY passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.

Mrs. Book was born February 14, 1923 in Robards, KY to the late Rob and Nellie Hunter. She was a member of the Robards Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Book was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Earl Book; sisters, Georgia Berhman, May Gill, Bea Littlepage, Bealuh Royster, Viola Eblen and brother, Wilford Hunter.

Mrs. Book is survived by her two sons, Paul Edward Book and Steven Keith Book and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 3-7 pm at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Remember
