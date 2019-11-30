Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Hazel Johnson
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Todd County Funeral Home
Elkton, KY
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Todd County Funeral Home
Elkton, KY
Hazel Lucille Johnson


1929 - 2019
Hazel Lucille Johnson Obituary
Hazel Lucille Johnson

Niagara, Kentucky - Hazel Lucille Johnson, 90, of Niagara, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Center.

She was a member of the former Rangers Landing Missionary Baptist Church and later attended Zion Baptist Church. Hazel loved working in the yard, helping tend to her grandchildren, and loved her churches.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathleen Johnson; her husband, Woodrow Lem Johnson; her parents, Annie Baggett Tabb and Hobart Tabb; and three brothers, Odell Baggett, Dennis Tabb, and Dallas Tabb.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda Schmidt and her husband, Morris, of Henderson, Kentucky, Brenda Jones and her husband, Gerald, of Henderson, Kentucky, and Shirley Thomas and her husband, Dennis, of Niagara, Kentucky; one son, Larry Johnson and his wife, Shannon, of Evansville, Indiana; six grandchildren, Clint Jones, Tammy Richards, David Schmidt, Jonathan Schmidt, Stephanie Smith, and Stacey Fish; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Todd County Funeral Home in Elkton, Kentucky, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday. Burial will be in Gant Cemetery in Sharon Grove, Kentucky.

Contributions may be made to Humane Society of Henderson County.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
