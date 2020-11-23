Helen Harper
Henderson, KY - Helen Lucille Harper, 97, of Henderson, KY passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
Helen was born December 14, 1922 to the late Lacey and Delphia Smith. She was a loving and caring person and master seamstress. She retired from Sheller-Globe factory in Morganfield.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by brothers, Lacey Smith, Jr, Ted Smith and Charles Smith; children, Patty Wolfe and Jerry Harper.
Helen is survived by daughters, Alena Harper and Brenda Stone; grandchildren, Kristie Steele (Tim), Scott Wolfe (Tina), Cory Harper, Nathan Wolfe (Bailey) and Nicole Butler; 10 great grandkids; 3 great-great grandkids; several nieces and nephews and loving neighbors.
Graveside services will be private. The family would like to invite friends and family to His Church for a meal at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Helen's family would like to give special thanks to St. Anthony's Hospice for taking such great care of Helen.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
.