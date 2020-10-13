1/1
Helen Stanley
Helen Stanley

Sebree - Helen O. (Ballard) Stanley, 96, of Sebree passed away October 11, 2020 at Redbanks Colonial Terrace in Sebree.

She was born October 9, 1924 in Webster County to Joel Harrison and Locke (Callis) Ballard.

She was a member of Bethel Pentecostal Church in Poole. She had formerly sewed custom drapes and was a Tupperware sales lady. She also worked during the war making airplanes in Evansville, IN. She worked on the farm and loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 44 years, Roy Stanley, 3 sisters and 3 brothers.

She is survived by her son Thornton and his wife Donna Stanley of Sebree, KY, 2 Grandchildren: Christi Stanley and Dalan and his wife Shelly Stanley, 2 Great-grandchildren: Morgan Stanley and Ashley and her husband Wes McKinney, 4 Great-great grandchildren: Avery, Wyatt, Taylor, and Mason, 1 Sister-in-Law: Kathern Ballard of Oak Grove, KY Nieces and Nephews and Special Caregivers.

Services will be held 1:00 PM Friday October 16, 2020 at Sebree Mission Pentecostal Church with Bro. Thornton Stanley, Bro. Jacob McCoy, Bro. Ray Odom, and Bro. Israel Sanders officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday October 15, 2020 5:00-8:00PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree and Friday October 16, 2020 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Sebree Mission Pentecostal Church.

Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery in Sebree.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Pentecostal Church for Missions1771 Sassafras Grove Road Sebree, KY 42455.

Online condolences may be made at tomblinsonfuneral.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
