Helen Vaught
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Vaught

Henderson - Helen Louise (Gudgell) Vaught 84, of Henderson passed away on June 13, 2020 at her son's residence under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

She was born on October 15, 1935 to the late James and Annie Gudgell. She enjoyed gardening, farm animals and picking pecans. She also enjoyed spending time with her family. Helen was a member of the First Baptist Church of Henderson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Vaught; son, Jeff Vaught; daughter, Pam Vaught; grandson, Tanner Vaught; 2 brothers, Bill Gudgell and James Gudgell.

Helen is survived by her son Joe (Rhonda) Vaught of Slaughters, KY; sister Betty (Joe) Hindman of Cario; 6 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, June 19 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Rev Alan Chamness and Rev Thornton Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Thursday, June 18 and on Friday, June 19 from 9:00 am until service time.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Hope Animal Rescue Center.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved