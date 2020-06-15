Helen Vaught
Henderson - Helen Louise (Gudgell) Vaught 84, of Henderson passed away on June 13, 2020 at her son's residence under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
She was born on October 15, 1935 to the late James and Annie Gudgell. She enjoyed gardening, farm animals and picking pecans. She also enjoyed spending time with her family. Helen was a member of the First Baptist Church of Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Vaught; son, Jeff Vaught; daughter, Pam Vaught; grandson, Tanner Vaught; 2 brothers, Bill Gudgell and James Gudgell.
Helen is survived by her son Joe (Rhonda) Vaught of Slaughters, KY; sister Betty (Joe) Hindman of Cario; 6 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, June 19 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Rev Alan Chamness and Rev Thornton Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Thursday, June 18 and on Friday, June 19 from 9:00 am until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Hope Animal Rescue Center.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.