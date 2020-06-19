Hellen Hurd
Hellen Hurd

Robards - Hellen Hurd, age 88, of Robards, KY, passed away at 8:50 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

In addition to her parents, Lloyd and Mary Johns, Hellen was preceded in death by her husband James Hurd.

Hellen earned her bachelor's degree and worked as a librarian traveling to different libraries distributing books. This job suited her well since she liked traveling. Hellen also enjoyed being outdoors fishing and gardening.

Survivors include her nephew and long-time care giver Tim Johns, his wife, many other nieces, nephews, and her beloved cat Brandi.

The family gathered to celebrate Hellen's life at a private graveside service held at Fairmont Mausoleum Chapel where Hellen was entombed.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to BIAC Brain Injury Awareness Camp, P.O. Box 236, Robards, KY 42452.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
