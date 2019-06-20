|
Henry Carman
Baskett - Henry M. Carman, 80, of Baskett, KY passed away June 16, 2019.
Mr. Carman was born September 26, 1938 in Breckenridge County to the late Russell and Anna Lou Carman. He was a member of Advance Baptist Church in Baskett and loved hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Carman was preceded in death by his brother Russel Carman, Jr.
Henry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Carman; one child, Terry Carman (Jennifer); one sister, Myrtle Wilson; three grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, and Luke; three great grandchildren, Ashlyn, Connor, Zachary.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 21, 2019, 12:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Pastor Ellis Payne officiating. Burial will follow at Basket Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, 10:30 until 12:00 at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 20, 2019